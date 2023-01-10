Karen Sue Schubert Koon, of Crystal Springs, most beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away in her loving husband’s arms peacefully on Jan. 1, 2023. This extraordinary woman was a devoted and powerful force in so many lives. After a remarkable 46-year marriage, her spirit and soul have found a place to rest forever.

Always willing to go and give above and beyond, she received multiple awards and recognition from the U.S Marine Corps for her many contributions to the health and welfare of many Marines. There was always an extra place at the table for someone hungry or a young Marine that just needed the feeling of home and family.

In addition to her multiple accomplishments, she was also the last surviving member of the famed Austrian composer Franz Schubert in the United States.

Karen (or Kricket as she was known to most) is survived by her devoted and loving husband, William Robert Koon; son, John Robert Coates; daughter-in-law, Tracy Smith Coates; grandchildren, Kristen Danielle Harrell, Houston Alexander Coates, and William Robert Coates; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She will be remembered and live in our hearts forever.

A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1063 Dees Road, Crystal Springs.