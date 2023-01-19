Copiah Bicentennial Celebration kicks off Jan. 23

Copiah County turns 200 years old this year, and the celebration kicks off at 10 a.m., Jan. 23, at the Copiah County Safe Room in Gallman. The event is sponsored by the Copiah County Board of Supervisors and the Copiah County Bicentennial Committee, which is chaired by Vicki Ramsey. The event Monday will feature a variety of activities celebrating the history of the county.

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice James W. “Jim” Kitchens, of Crystal Springs, will be the featured speaker for the event, and Rep. Greg Holloway will present a resolution commemorating the milestone.

Plans call for celebration events to be held throughout the year, coinciding with other big events in the county such as Hazlehurst Arts Month and Crystal Springs Tomato Festival. Other events will be added to the list as they are planned.

The Copiah Monitor is planning a commemorative magazine for the Bicentennial that will be printed later this spring.

Everyone is invited to the event Monday which will mark the Jan. 21, 1823, formation of Copiah County and will begin a yearlong celebration in the county.

A group interested the county’s history, led by Paul Cartwright, has compiled a history of the county. The book, “A Shared History: Copiah County, Mississippi 1823-2023,” will be on sale at the event. The book documents 200 years of the county’s history and authors Cartwright, Tricia Nelson, and Rev. Gene Horton will be on-hand for a book signing. Cost is $25, and cash, checks, and credit cards will be accepted. An additional credit card transaction fee will be assessed. Books will be available after the event at The Copiah Monitor offices in Hazlehurst and Crystal Springs, and by mail order from the author at colbycart11@yahoo.com.