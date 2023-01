Deshonia Tanya Pendleton, 23, of Crystal Springs, passed away Jan. 11 at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst. A funeral service was held Jan. 21 at Good Hope M.B. Church, with interment at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter, Aliza Pendleton; father, David Nix; mother, Consuelo Smith; brother, Jerkayvius Smith; and sister, Daesha Nix.