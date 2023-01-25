Earmie Lynn Powell Ayers, 72, passed away Jan. 7, 2023, at Southwest Regional Medical Center in McComb. A funeral service was held Jan. 14 at Clear Creek M.B. Church in Crystal Springs, with interment at Egypt Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Quintin Ayers, Troy Ayers, and Avis Ayers; sisters, Helen Benson, Mary Ann Bailey, Samantha Blu, and Tina Ramirez; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.