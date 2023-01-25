Geraldine Coley

Geraldine Cecilia Clower Coley passed away on Jan. 18, 2023, at the age of 83. Geraldine was born to Jesse Fox Clower and Maybelle Lemon on March 22, 1939, in Crystal Springs. She was the second of five children.

She attended schools in Crystal Springs and graduated from high school there in 1957. After high school, she attended Hinds Junior College in Raymond.

While in college, she met James W. Coley; and they married on Sept. 5, 1959. They lived in Jackson for a few years while she worked at Mississippi Power and Light. In 1961, her husband accepted a position at Texaco as an engineer and they moved to Port Arthur, Texas. While in Texas, she attended Lamar University and received her teaching degree. She taught for a few years before beginning a family. They had two children, son John and daughter Jean.

She was a member of St. Mark’s First United Methodist Church and then the United Methodist Temple in Port Arthur from 1968 until her death. She enjoyed volunteering at the day school at church, helping with her neighborhood watch program, reading, traveling, and was very involved in all aspects of her grandchildren’s lives.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Fox Clower; mother, Maybelle Lemon; stepmother, Loraine Clower; and two sisters, Joan Clower Singletary and Linda Clower Carson.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, James W. Coley; son, John Coley; daughter, Jean Coley; grandchildren, Cameron Coley, Candace Coley, and Joshua Ortego;and brothers, William Clower (Karen) and John Clower (Angy).

Family and friends are welcome to send donations to New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to the Old Crystal Springs Cemetery Fund.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Service in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.