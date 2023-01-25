Johnny Benson Dawson, 77, passed away Jan. 14, 2023. A funeral service was held Jan. 19 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. Dawson grew up in New Site. He moved to Crystal Springs 34 years ago. He was a retired captain from Mississippi Highway Patrol after 24 years of service and retired major from the Army after 25 years of service. Mr. Dawson was a member of the Free Masons, Shriners, and was a longtime member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol shooting team, Mississippi Law Enforcement Association, and past president of the Mississippi/Tennessee Law Enforcement Association.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Dawson; son, Joshua Dawson (Jessica); brother, Steve Dawson; sister, Kim Cox; grandchildren, Connor Dawson and Rowan Dawson; and step-grandchildren, Abbigayle Baker and Caleb Baker.