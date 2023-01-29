Nena’s Dancer of the Year

Nena Smith’s School of Dance announces its 2022 Dancer of the Year, Kelly Grace Raiford, of Wesson. She is the daughter of Marsha and Lance Raiford and the granddaughter of Diane and Jackie Mullins, and Stacy and Ronald Raiford. Dancer of the Year is voted on by studio staff and junior high and high school dancers. It is based on showmanship, talent, dependability, and good work ethic. Raiford is a graduate of Wesson High School and is currently attending Copiah-Lincoln Community College, where she is continuing her dance as a colette. She also assists at Nena Smith’s School of Dance.