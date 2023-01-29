Poultry association seeking votes for best chicken wings

Some restaurant in Mississippi prepares the best chicken wings and the Mississippi Poultry Association is trying to find them, but they need wing fans’ help.

Last year, the National Chicken Council estimated that “on Super Bowl weekend, when wings are at their hottest, Americans are anticipated to devour 1.42 billion wings.” More wings are eaten on that one weekend than any other time of the year.

This year, the game is on Feb. 12. On Feb. 15, the Mississippi Poultry Association will announce the best wings at a Mississippi-based independently-owned restaurant. The winner will be announced at the Dixie National Rodeo.

The winning restaurant will receive $1,000 in free advertising as a prize.

Votes may be cast online at https://bit.ly/3J5KEHD through Feb. 2.