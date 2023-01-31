A graveside service for J.D. Broome was held Jan. 27, 2023, at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Broome, 89, went to be with his Lord on Jan. 25 at his home surrounded by family.

He was born Dec. 1, 1933, to James Kay Vardaman Broome and Alice Waymond Phillips Broome.

Mr. Broome served his country in the United States Air Force (staff sergeant, air police). He was a deacon of Springhill Baptist Church where he was a member, and he was a stained-glass artist.

Preceding him in death were his parents and son, Jim Broome.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 67 years, Fay (Ray) Broome; daughter, Kay (Broome) Purdie and husband Kevin; and granddaughter, Sarah Beth Alderman.

He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.