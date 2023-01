Joni Dianne Cone, 62, a resident of Wesson, passed away Jan. 24, 2023. A funeral service was held Jan. 28 at Stringer Family Chapel in Hazlehurst, with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Cone was preceded in death by her parents, Boyce Denver and Ann McKay James; and brother, Michael Ellis James.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lynn Cone Sr., and son, Ricky Lynn Cone Jr.