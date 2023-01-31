Arthur “Kirk” Freeman, 53, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at his residence in Hazlehurst. He was born in Dallas, Texas, August 19, 1969, to Arthur “Buddy” Freeman and Nancy Smallwood Freeman, of Ivanhoe, Texas. He served his country in the United States Navy and was a site acquisition coordinator with Uniti Fiber.

Mr. Freeman enjoyed life, spending time playing rhythm guitar with his band mates and friends, as well as taking trips with his motorcycle friends. He traveled from Kentucky to Sturgis, New Jersey, Tail of the Dragon, Ohio to Hog Rock. He had a heart for dogs; whether he adopted one or brought home a stray, they were all loved. Kirk was someone you could depend on to help in any way he could. His favorite time, though, was spent with his family. For many years, he would travel to Texas to enjoy Mother’s Day gatherings. He will be missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Diane Jones Freeman; his parents; sister, Toni Schmidt (Brian), of Ivanhoe, Texas; sister-in-law, Martha Odom; brothers-in-law, John Jones and John David VanEtten, all of Hazlehurst; his dogs, Boyd, Diesel, and Stormy; numerous nieces and nephews; a host of friends; and other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to BARL, P.O. Box 3477. Brookhaven, MS 39603.

A memorial service will be held in Ivanhoe, Texas, at a later date.