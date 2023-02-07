Donald Simmons Sr.

Donald Bryan Simmons Sr., 93, of Petal, passed away Jan. 29, 2023. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Simmons was a Hazlehurst native and was married to his high school sweetheart, Joyce Slay, for 70 years. He spent most of his professional career as an instrument man on survey crews in Mississippi and Louisiana.

He was an avid sports fan and could be always seen at his sons’ ballgames leading the cheers. His fondest achievement was being the quarterback of the 1948 regular season undefeated Hazlehurst Indians football team. He led his team to the Memorial Bowl in Jackson, where they lost their only game of the year to Pascagoula. He told that story to everyone he met.

Mr. Simmons loved to golf and was one of the original members of Rolling Hills Country Club.

He is survived by his sons, Donald Bryan Simmons Jr., of Jackson; Steven Dean Simmons and Robert Leon Simmons, both of Petal; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.