Joy Davis, 84, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 3, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 5 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Poplar Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Davis was a high school graduate of Central High School in Jackson, then graduated from Mississippi College in Clinton with a degree in elementary education. She taught third grade at Magnolia Academy for many years, then was payroll clerk at McRae’s/Belk Metro Center and McComb. After her first retirement, she worked at Copiah-Lincoln Community College as administrator assistant in the business office. She was known as a fantastic cook, mainly making sweet treats that she enjoyed making and sharing with others everywhere she went. She was a loving wife, mother, grannye, and great-grannye. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends.

She was a former member of Crestwood Baptist Church; Parkway Baptist Church in Jackson, where she served as Sunday school director for many years and enjoyed singing in the choir; Poplar Springs Baptist Church; and active member of Wesson Baptist Church, where she enjoyed being involved in Sunday school, Happy Harvesters, and WMU.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Charles Frank (Buddy) Davis; parents, Eugene and Jeffie White; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Bill Tullos; sister and brother-in-law, Marie McCain and Clinton Williams; brother and sister-in-law, Darrell White and Betty; brother, Bobby White; and sister-in-law, Mattie Mae Kelso.

She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Oglesby (Rod), of Puckett; and Jennye Greer (Ronald), of Wesson; sister, Carolyn Young, of Madison; sister-in-law, Becky White, of Louisiana; grandchildren, Walter Oglesby, Casey Berry (Brandon), Rebecca Ann Oglesby, Leah Calvert (Lucas), Katherine Joy Oglesby, Cullen Greer (Alli), and Abigail Oglesby; great-grandchildren, Meredith Lynn and Greer Stennis Berry, Ruby Cade and Ace (coming in a few weeks) Calvert, Colby Davis, Amelia Jean, Maggie Morgan, and Charlie Shay Greer; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a special group of people from her Sunday school class and high school classmates.

Our family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concerns, and kindness shown to us during this time.

Special thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Fresenius Kidney Care, King’s Daughters Medical Center, and Trend Rehab and Hospice Ministries.

Memorials can be made to Wesson Baptist Church Youth Fund, C/O Wesson Baptist Church, 2083 Highway 51, Wesson, MS 39191.