Larry Bryan Barlow, 88, died Jan. 24, 2023, at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Jackson. He was born in Beauregard to Albert Bryan and Virgie Lusk Barlow. He was the youngest son to brother Albert Hillery Barlow.

He is survived by his daughter, Melonie Leverett, of Oakdale, Calif.; two grandsons, Randy and Travis Leverett; great-grandson, Cayden Burgeno Leverett; nieces, Karen Virginis (Frank) and Robin Santoriello; nephew, Russ Barlow; first cousins, Michael Lusk Sr. (Lynne), Bettye Blair Lusk Bowtwell (Billy), Sammye Rose Lusk Levy, Lisa Lusk Lynn Smith (Gary), and Don Lusk.

He was raised in Wesson, going to Copiah-Lincoln Community College, with his lifelong friends and family. He graduated from Southern Mississippi University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Monterey, Calif., following his schooling.

He married and moved to Newman and Gustine, Calif., with his family. His first teaching position was at Bonita School, then to Gustine Elementary and High schools, teaching, coaching, and principal at high school from 1973 to 1977. After going back to teaching, he then taught at Romero in Santa Nella, then Pioneer, Gustine Continuation High School, before retiring after 35 years.

He left Newman and moved to Lake Tulloch, in Copperopolis, after building a beautiful home on the lake with Duane Forbus and others. He loved boating and fishing there with his grandsons, and others, almost as much as he loved baseball, football, and western movies. He missed fishing and visiting with his other friends like Vance Wolfsen, in Newman and Gustine, but loved the beautiful weather at the lake where his daughter, Melonie Leverett, and grandsons were closer and had more time to visit.

After years at the lake, he was homesick for Wesson. Randy helped him move back to Mississippi in 2004. He was very happy to be back with family and enjoyed his new home with his beloved Pug, Bubba, and yearly visits with his daughter and grandsons.

Besides sports and catching prize bass, which he mounted for his home, he had done continuing education in Chico and other California colleges, as well as being on a California state committee to study new science textbooks and working at the White Sands Proving grounds in New Mexico. He loved long drives, exploring historical sites, birds, plants, and rocks. He enjoyed trips with friends, lake parties on the party boat, and being on the board of Poker Flat Homeowners Association. He spent many hours playing baseball with the Moose Lodge, with some games at the Crows Landing Naval Base.

He was a member of the Beauregard United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir with family and friends. He loved the Lord and the time he spent in church. We love him and will miss him.

A graveside service was held Feb. 9 at the Beauregard Cemetery.

Remembrances can be sent to the Beauregard United Methodist Church.