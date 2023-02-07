Mary Nell Phillips

Mary Nell Little Phillips, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully with her husband of 76 years, Justin Phillips, by her side on the evening of Jan. 29, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 1 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery.

She was a longtime business owner and notary. In her spare time, she loved to sew, cook, and garden.

She was preceded in death by her daughters, Judith Nell Phillips Scott and Deborah Phillips Yingling.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Phillips; daughters, Wonda Hayes (Michael), Linda McDowell (Arnold); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.