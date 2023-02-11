Forestry association to host teachers conservation workshops

Mississippi Forestry Association will offer in-person teachers conservation workshops this summer. Workshops will be held at Best Western Premier/Lake Thoreau in Hattiesburg on June 4-9, Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville on June 18-23, and the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson on June 27-29.

Teachers conservation workshops are hands-on workshops with an emphasis on forests and other natural resources. Participants learn by demonstration and practical exercises how natural resources education can be integrated into the classroom. Workshop participants will go on field trips to sawmills, tree farms, and other natural resource sites. Participants will also be certified to use teaching materials of the nationally acclaimed environmental education curriculum, Project Learning Tree.

Instructors include professionals from many of Mississippi’s forestry-related agencies, organizations, and companies. The Hattiesburg and Booneville workshops each qualify for 5.0 CEUs, and the Jackson workshop qualifies for 2.0 CEUs. There is a small fee for each workshop, but scholarships are available.

For more information or to register, go to msforestry.net/TCW or call the MFA office at 601-354-4936.

Mississippi Forestry Association’s vision is to serve as the “Voice of Forestry” in Mississippi. MFA’s mission is leading diverse groups to promote landowner rights, environmental stewardship, member prosperity, and community understanding. MFA members and staff work to accomplish the mission by conducting public affairs, communication, and education programs that will foster better understanding and appreciation of conservation, development, and use of forestland and resources. To learn more, visit www.msforestry.net.