Joe Willie Collins, 85, passed away Jan. 20, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 4 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) U.S.A. in Hazlehurst, with interment at New Salem M.B. Church Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his daughter, Judy Collins; sons, Joseph Collins, Michael Collins, Dennis Collins, and Patrick Collins; 16 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sister, Linda Scott.