Robert E. Mack

Robert (Bob) E. Mack passed away to be with his Savior Jesus on Jan. 25, 2023 in Conroe, Texas.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (whom he fondly called Dumplin); his three children, Robert A. (Bobby) Mack and wife Debbie, of Stevens Point, Wisc.; Cathy A. Wilkerson, of Conroe, Texas; and Edwin (Ed) L. Mack and wife Roxanne, of Crystal Springs. He also leaves behind multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild, whom he all loved dearly; and he often said he wished he could see them more often.

Bob began his working career as an electrician at the age of 18 with his father’s electric contracting company in Laurel. He was a longtime member of the local IBEW Local 480. At age 30, he became a Southern Baptist minister and pastored churches in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. Upon his retirement, he settled in Crystal Springs. In early January of 2023, he moved to Texas to live with his daughter, but sadly succumbed to congestive heart failure shortly after the move.

Services will be held graveside at County Line Baptist Cemetery at 2 p.m., Feb. 18. Rev. Rodney Jones will officiate.