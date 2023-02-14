Shrebra Cortez Pruett, 72, born April 2, 1950, entered heaven’s gates on Feb. 2, 2023. She was born in Hazlehurst and was currently a resident of Baton Rouge, La.

She attended high school in Crystal Springs, where she met the love of her life, husband Reggie Pruett. With Reggie by her side, she traveled the world and had the opportunity to live in some of the world’s most beautiful places. The time she spent in Germany with her husband and daughters was some of her most treasured times. She saw many amazing things and made lifelong friends along the way.

Shrebra earned her nursing degree at the age of 43, which was one of her proudest accomplishments.

She was a kind, smart, witty, funny, silly, loving, caring, stunning, thoughtful, headstrong, courageous, and beautiful woman. She never knew a stranger, loved everyone, and in return everyone loved her. Her cackling laugh was infectious, and you would be laughing beside her the whole way. You would never know her sorrows because she only wanted everyone to see the happy in her life.

She was a mother and grandmother to all and loved everyone’s children as if they were her own. She had three dreams for her life and succeeded in them all – to marry and have children, to become a nurse, and to see Elvis Presley in person. If you knew Shrebra, you knew of her love and adoration of Elvis. She loved every song, every movie, collected his memorabilia, took visits to Graceland, and often told stories of him that she loved the most.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Evelyn Lucas and Lawrence Cortez; sister, Jenny Price; grandson, Kameron Lewis Pruett; and grandparents, Mac and Ollie Owens.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Reginald Pruett (Mr. Reggie); daughters, Shannon Williams (husband Will Williams) and Jaime Pruett (boyfriend Heath Blackburn); brother, Michael Lucas; grandchildren, Joshua Pruett, Lillie Allen, Chance Blackburn, Maribeth Blackburn; great-grandchildren Aiden Kluesner, Noland Pruett, Vivianne Pruett, Jonah Pruett, Kimber Pruett, and Reggie Pruett.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Heath Blackburn, Will Williams, Summer and Jared Mire, Kevin and Roni Hanks, Clarity Hospice staff, and everyone who cared for her in her final days.

A funeral service celebrating her life was held Feb. 9 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Burial took place on Feb. 10 at Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, La.