Community forum set for Feb. 18; parade to be held Feb. 25

The Crystal Springs Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee is sponsoring two major events in February.

A community forum will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at New Zion United Methodist Church on Piazza Street. Several community leaders will serve on a panel to discuss the major issues facing our city, county, and state. This is an opportunity for the community to be proactive and provide much needed leadership to our community. The panel will also be available to answer questions from the community. Several other people will also contribute to the program. The public is invited to be a part of this community event. For more information, contact Rev. L. Fitzgerald Lovett.

A community parade will begin at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25. All cars, trucks, motorcycles, floats, four-wheelers, horses, dance groups, marchers, and others are invited to participate. The parade will line up starting at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Alderman Darren Powell or Deacon Ronnie Funchess.