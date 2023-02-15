Forestry association meeting set for March 2

The spring meeting of the Copiah County Forestry Association will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 2, t the Copiah County Fairgrounds Complex at Gallman. A meal will be served. Annual dues of $25 per family are due and payable at the door.

If you own forest land in Copiah County, you are encouraged to attend. You must call the Copiah County Extension Office at 601-892-1809 before noon, Tuesday, Feb. 28, to make reservations.

Dr. Butch Bailey, of the Mississippi State Extension Service, will be the keynote speaker and will discuss the market for carbon credits. Dave Godwin, of the Mississippi Forestry Association, will give a short talk on the Tree Farm Program. Chipper Gibbes, of Whitetail Properties, will discuss what his company has to offer to timberland owners.

The association, made up of forest landowners, logging professionals, and forest industry personnel, was developed to serve as the “Voice of Forestry” in Copiah County. Its purposes are to influence legislation affecting forest management and product utilization in partnership with the Mississippi Forestry Association and other county forestry associations; and host public affairs and educational programs that will foster improved forest management and utilization practices, as well as an understanding of and appreciation for the forests and forest-based industries of Mississippi.