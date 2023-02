Clara Jean Virgil, 65, passed away Feb. 6, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 11 at Temple Church of Christ Holiness USA in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Stanley Virgil; daughters, LaTanya Minor-Hart, Cantrennia Harris, Shondra Barker, Larisa Williams, and Latisa Husband; sons, Ryan Minor, Kevin Minor, and Demarious Hunt; 22 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Banks; and sisters, Dr. Betty Banks-McDaniel, Mary Banks Kelly, and Evon Banks-Clark.