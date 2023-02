Claude Otis Reese Jr., 82, passed away Feb. 7, 2023. A funeral service was held at Hall’s Hill M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his sons, Kelvin Reese, Alvin Reese, and Claude Otis Reese III; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Carroll Reese and Lee Allen Reese; and sisters, Florine McCoy, Geneva Young, Helen Wortham, and Viola Reese.