Donald Dean Anderson

Donald Dean “Andy” Anderson, of Brandon, passed away peacefully on Feb. 12, 2023. A funeral service was held Feb. 17 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery.

Andy was born March 10, 1932, in Galesburg, Ill. After traveling the world during his 24 years in the U. S. Air Force, Andy retired in May 1974; and he and Darline moved to Jackson to be near their family.

Affectionately known as “PawPaw” to any child that entered his orbit, you could always find one of the grandchildren or great-grandchildren curled up in his lap in his recliner. He loved his cars and took great pride in keeping them immaculately clean; and if you came for a visit, he was likely to clean your car, too. In retirement, he and Darline loved spending time in Branson and knew many of the regular performers there. Andy was completely devoted to Darline, who was the love of his life, and always took loving care of her until her death in 2017.

Despite growing up in poverty and spending much of his childhood in a children’s home in Illinois, he became a man of compassion, patience, and generosity, who treated all people as equals. Even though he did not grow up with a good example of how to be a parent, he absolutely knew how to be a wonderful, loving stepfather and grandfather. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family, and he loved to tell funny stories about times with his grandchildren. He was so loved and will be greatly missed by all of his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Darline Matthews Anderson (originally from Hazlehurst); a grandson, Jason William Lane; and a daughter-in-law, Kathy Wesson Malone.

He is survived by his devoted stepchildren, Robert Morris Malone, of Florence; and Nancy Malone Lane (Jesse), of Brandon; grandchildren, Melanie Lane Beyer (Derek), Powers Brandon Lane (Jamie), Robert Ray Malone (Krista), and Stacey Malone Voss (Shane); 13 great-grandchildren; and two (soon to be three) great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to the many people that helped care for him over the last few years, including Dr. Michael Ervin, Community Place, Visiting Angels, and Covenant Caregivers.