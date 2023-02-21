Estelle Ashley, 92, of Hazlehurst, passed peacefully into eternity Feb. 15, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.D. Ashley Jr.; and son, Barry Ashley.

She is survived by daughter, Janie; and son, Buster (Judy), both of Hazlehurst; one brother, Henry Prisock (Patsy), of Florence; two sisters, Thelma Pyron (Jim), of Florence; Faye Barnes, of Monroeville, Ala.; two grandchildren, Amber Taylor (Denver), of Hattiesburg; and Sarah Ashley, of Melbourne, Fla.; as well as many nieces, nephews, and special family friends; and longtime caregivers, Greg Watson and Latongia Watson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Feb. 25, at Sardis Baptist Church.