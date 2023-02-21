Dr. John McNair, of Crystal Springs, passed away Feb. 12, 2023. He was 77 years old.

John was a graduate of Clinton High School, Hinds Junior College, Mississippi State University, and Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine. He practiced in Nashville for several years before moving back to Mississippi. He later took a job with the Mississippi Department of Transportation working for the Transportation Commission and then in the Planning Division where he retired after 25 five years of service. He was always a help to anyone who came to him with a pet or farm animal in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Jewel McNair.

He is survived by his siblings, Clark McNair Jr. (Sara), of Vicksburg; Jewel Carter (Johnny), of Pelahatchie; Peggy McKay (Shelton), of Pelahatchie; over 20 nieces and nephews; many dear friends; and his beloved K-9, Lobo.