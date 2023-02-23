Tomato Pooch and Superfan online pageant begins March 1

By Laurie Williams

Copiah Animal Shelter Volunteer

It’s time to enter your pets and vote in the online Pageant for Copiah Animal Shelter 2023 Tomato Pooch and Superfan.

Tomato Pooch

Is your dog friendly and easily handled by strangers? Are they at ease in loud parade settings? Do they know how to pose for public appearances? They may have what it takes to be the next Copiah Animal Shelter Tomato Pooch. Enter your dog(s) and vote for a chance to win Copiah Animal Shelter’s online 2023 Tomato Pooch Pageant.

Entries do not have to be rescue or shelter dogs. The dog with the most votes wins the title of Tomato Pooch for one calendar year. The Tomato Pooch is crowned alongside the Tomato Queen at the Tomato Festival the last Saturday in June in Crystal Springs.

Tomato Pooch responsibilities include attending local events – like ribbon cuttings – with the Tomato Queen, an occasional Shelter pet adoption event, and riding in the Crystal Springs Christmas Parade. Pooch doesn’t have to live in Crystal Springs but close enough to attend events.

Superfan

Is your dog not really Tomato Pooch material? Then show off any pets – kitties, dogs, horses – a person, or a business as 2023 Superfan and help raise funds for homeless animal care at Copiah Animal Shelter. The Superfan with the most votes wins bragging rights and a Copiah Animal Shelter T-shirt.

Businesses can sponsor any pet in both categories and/or enter themselves as a Superfan.

Entry and Rules

Upload high-quality photos, awesome bio/descriptions, and vote at gogophotocontest.com/copiahanimalshelter. Each entry fee is $25. Votes are $1 per vote, minimum $5. Please, only one pet (or person or business for Superfan) in the photo. Multiple entries are great, with separate entry fees and separate voting. Don’t have a pet of your own to enter? Vote for your favorites.

Entries and voting starts at 8 a.m., March 1, and ends at 8 p.m., March 14.

The entry with the most votes wins their category.

See details now and get your entry ready: gogophotocontest.com/copiahanimalshelter.

All proceeds benefit Copiah County Animal Shelter, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit, volunteer-based animal welfare organization supporting Copiah County and surrounding communities since 2011. Visit the shelter website at copiahanimalshelter.net. Contact the shelter by phone at 601-954-6447, or email copiahanimalshelter@yahoo.com.