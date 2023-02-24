‘A Grand Night’ set for March 31

The MacDowell Music Club, of Crystal Springs, is proud to host the 10th “A Grand Night” program at 7 p.m., Friday, March 31, in the auditorium of First Baptist Church in Crystal Springs.

This event features the performance of religious, patriotic, and popular songs played mainly by local children, teenagers, and adults. Four to eight performers will charm the audience by playing four grand pianos staged together.

Some of the favorite pieces from past concerts will be played. You can enjoy again the “Johnny Cash Medley,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Hallelujah Chorus,” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” among many others.

Tickets are $5 per person and will be available from any club member or at the church the night of the performance. Proceeds from the event will be used by the club to fund scholarships for young, local musicians to attend summer music camp at Mississippi College or to help fund private music lessons.

For more information, contact lnza Calloway at 601-214-1039 or Laurie Gwaltney at 601-573-5002.