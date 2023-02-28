James Byron Paul Jr., of Crystal Springs, passed away to be with his Savior on Feb. 19, 2023.

A graveside service was held Feb. 24 at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

James was born on June 22, 1958. He worked for many decades before becoming disabled. For the past several years, he enjoyed country life residing at the country home where the Manning and Paul families have lived for generations. James enjoyed gardening, his dogs, and numerous friends.

He was predeceased by his father, James Byron Paul Sr.; and his mother, Ruby Smith Paul.

James leaves behind his children, Bethany and Brighton (Phineas), who were the light of his eyes; a sister, Suzanne Stephens (Dan); and a niece, Emily Stephens. David Johnson was a longtime and treasured friend to James.