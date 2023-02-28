Nancy Patricia Ray, 62, of Wesson, passed away Feb. 21, 2023. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Nancy was a native of Baton Rouge, La. She had lots of friends from Walmart in Hazlehurst and Dirt Cheap. She enjoyed crafts and helping others.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Isabel Griffin Nelson Ray; and sisters, Janice Rebecca Ray and Connie G. Jones.

She is survived by her father, William Rodney Ray; sister, Janette Gilleon; nieces, Rebecca Thigpen (Wade) and Kathryn Gilleon; nephews, Kenneth Larsen (Linda), Sean Larsen, Lucas Jones, and Orion Jones; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.