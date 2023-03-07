Billy Lang

Billy Ray (B.R.) Lang, 84, of Crystal Springs, died peacefully at his home on March 4, 2023, surrounded by family members. He was born on May 24, 1938, to Arthur S. Lang and Mamie L. Lang in Simpson County.

Mr. Lang was a retired electrician and for more than 60 years served as a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 480. He also served four years in the United States Air Force.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Janice Lynn Lang; brothers, Cecil Lang, A.S. Lang Jr., Paul Lang, Bob Lang, Travis Lang, Frank Lang, Freddie Lang; sisters, Christine Netherland and Bernice Weathersby; and grandson, Justin Teasley.

Mr. Lang is survived by his daughters, Teresa Teasley (Harold), of Sevierville, Tenn.; and Michelle Slay (Daniel), of Crystal Springs; sons, Steve Lang (Cheryl) and Stan Lang (Heather), of Crystal Springs; brothers, John Lang, of Mendenhall; Mark Lang (Linda), of Brandon; and R.L. Lang of Braxton; sister, Dinah Scoggins (Sammy), of Brandon; along with six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many lifelong friends.

The family wants to extend a special thank you to Jennifer Lewis and Hospice Ministries for the wonderful care given to Daddy. Any memorials may be given to New Zion Cemetery Fund.

A funeral service was held March 6 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.