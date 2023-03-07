The funeral service for Delores Delrio Greer was held Feb. 28, 2023, at Riverwood Family, with interment in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

Mrs. Greer, 84, of Wesson, died Feb. 24 at her home in Wesson, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 27, 1938, to Ivo Lea and Naomi Klinepeter Lea. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a homemaker for the majority of her life but did hold several positions and jobs during her life. She was a GAs/Acteens teacher; discipleship training teacher; WMU leader; Sunday school teacher; she worked with special needs children at FBC Picayune Daycare; daycare worker and cook and FBC Mendenhall; seamstress at Stahl Urban Garment Factory in Brookhaven; worked at her sisters’ children’s clothing store, Hanzel & Gretel; and cared for her ailing mother for 12 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jewell Greer; sister, Ivolene Coker; and brothers, Ivo Lea, Roscoe Lea, Douglas Lea, and Marcus Lea.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Hubert Greer; children, Becky Lockhart (Greg), Ronald Greer (Jennye), and Lisa Greer; brothers, Roland Lea and Teunnison Lea (Johnnie); nine grandchildren, Heather Davis (Nick), Caleb Morris, Josh Lockhart (Tana), Jayce Greer (Renee), Casey Berry (Brandon), Noah Greer (Kelsey), Leah Calvert (Lucas), Cullen Greer (Allie), and Theresa Chapman; brother-in-law, Willie Greer; and sisters-in-law, Mildred Lea, Faye Broussard, and Kay Lea. She is also survived by her special friend, Esta Lambert.

In lieu of flowers, please purchase Bibles from Gideons International, P.O. Box 1106, Brookhaven, MS 39601.