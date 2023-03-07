Larry Keith Jackson “Hotdog,” 65, died at Copiah County Medical Center in Hazlehurst Feb. 25, 2023, following an illness that he fought for many months. Larry was born on June 20, 1957, at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital in Hazlehurst to Vernon Ray and Opal Rogers Jackson. He was a lifelong resident of Copiah County, living in Crystal Springs and in Wesson. He also lived in Juneau, Alaska, and worked overseas. Larry attended Copiah Academy and Copiah-Lincoln Community College. He worked in the oilfield and a variety of other jobs throughout the years. Larry attended Harmony Baptist Church.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon Ray and Opal Rogers Jackson.

He is survived his by wife, Laura Phillips Jackson, of Crystal Springs; four children, Rebecca Jackson Powers (Jason), of Hazel Green, Ala.; Judd Jackson, of Crystal Springs; Dallas Jackson Owens (Matt), of Wesson; and Max Ward Jackson (Katie), of Terry; nine grandchildren, Isabelle, Cannon, and Jaxton Powers; John Ross, Warren, and Chandler Jackson; and Allias, Levy Wells, and Ampre Owens; his brother, Ray Jackson (Sharon), of Hudson Hope, B.C., Canada; nephews, Tucker Jackson (Melissa), of Gardiner, Mont.; and Ben Jackson, of Hudson Hope, B.C., Canada.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 25, at Harmony Baptist Church, 6057 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs, MS 39059. All family and friends are invited to attend this celebration of Larry’s life.

The family would like to thank all who have been a part of Larry’s life, especially in these recent months, who have shown us much love, prayers, and support; namely our Harmony Baptist Church family and Copiah County Medical Center, as well as many others we have met during the course of his illness and his journey home.