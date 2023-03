Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for for A-Z Beauty Supply, located at 130 Trade Center Lane. Pictured are (from left) Candy Price, Equanya Allen, Jacqui Patten, Rocky Elhaj, Mary Vanlandingham, Ayman Elhaj, Gail Cornell, Sandra Hall, Kaid Elhaj, Eloise Thomas, Tracey James, Shenequa Jordan, Marshall James, Abdullha Elhaj, Mayor Kenneth Ramsey, Semone Curole, Deborah Sandifer, Lisa Purser, and Nick Errington.