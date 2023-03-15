Angelica Poor

Angelica Marie Mote Poor, 46, a resident of Hazlehurst, passed away March 10, 2023, in Jackson. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at Stringer Family Funeral Service in Hazlehurst.

Angel was born May 24, 1976, in Merriam, Kansas, to Joseph Rockford Mote and Sherry Ann Massey. She was reared by her father and mother, Robert H. Wiltshire and Beverly Ann Wiltshire. She was married to James Christopher “Jim” Poor. Angel enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending valuable time with her grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and friends, and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Rockford Moat and Sherry Ann Massey, and Robert H. Wiltshire and Beverly Ann Wiltshire; and her brother, John Burgess.

She is survived by her husband, James Christopher “Jim” Poor; sons, Matthew Littlejohn and Lindsey, Ryan Russell, and Kyle Russell and Taylor; sister, Christy Kidd and Danny; grandchildren, Clementine Littlejohn, Shiloh Littlejohn, and Wyatt Russell; and a host of friends.