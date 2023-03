Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Aging Gracefully Community Center, 233 Simmons Street, Hazlehurst. Among those attending were Lisa Purser (Chamber executive director), Emma Frazier, Rochelle Jones (board member), Gloria Carter, Carol Newton (board president), Mayor Kenneth Ramsey (executive director), Jennifer Neciase (Walmart store manager), and Latarsha Magee (Walmart personnel).