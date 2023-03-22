Community & Religious Calendar

March 24

AJFC will administer COVID vaccines at the Georgetown Car Show from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 24. Those receiving vaccines will receive a free gift card. For more information, contact Linda Chess-Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Watson at 601-441-4998.

March 25

The Heroines of Jericho 11th District is working with H.E.A.L. Mississippi from the Mississippi Department of Health to provide vaccines for rural areas in Mississippi. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and boosters will be offered to the Brushy Creek Community from 10 a.m. to noon, March 25, at Brushy Creek Church, located at 6110 Brushy Creek Road in Georgetown. Those participating will receive a $25 gift card for attending and receiving a shot. For more information or to make an appointment, call 601-613-2724.

March 26

Gallman Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church will present Spotlight Musical at 2 p.m., March 26. All soloists and choirs are invited to participate. For more information, contact Rev. Linda Tobias.

Red Hill M.B. Church, 1126 Six Mile Road, Crystal Springs, will celebrate the installation of their new pastor, Rev. Jack Williams Jr., at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 26. Rev. JC Weathersby, pastor of Rocky Springs M.B. Church, will be the guest speaker.

April 1

Keep Crystal Springs Beautiful will host the annual Great American Cleanup Day from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 1, behind First Baptist Church. This is the perfect opportunity to dispose of all those items that can’t be collected by regular trash pickup. Gloves, trash bags, and assistance with unloading of items will be provided. Everyone is encouraged to show your support.

April 4

Wesson Garden Club is hosting a flower show to educate its members and the viewing public, to stimulate interest in horticulture and floral design, and to provide an outlet for creative expression. The show will include floral design, horticulture, a youth division, and educational exhibits. The free show will be held from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Old Wesson School, 1047 Eighth Street. For more information, call 601-754-6357.

April 10

The Service Over Self Food Pantry of Crystal Springs will distribute boxes of food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday, April 10. The pantry is in the back of the fire station at 308 Harmony Road, Crystal Springs. Bring a picture ID.

April 15

Wesson Lions Club will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Wesson Baptist Church. Cost is $8 per plate. Eat in or take out. Buy tickets now or at the door. To buy now, contact Bobby Thornton at 601-951-5871, Randy Davis at 601-754-4832, Glenda Gemelli at 601-757-8172, or any Wesson Lions Club member.

April 28

AJFC will administer COVID vaccines at the Georgetown Car Show from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, April 28. Those receiving vaccines will receive a free gift card. For more information, contact Linda Chess-Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Watson at 601-441-4998.

May 26

AJFC will administer COVID vaccines at the Georgetown Car Show from 5 to 9 p.m., Friday, May 26. Those receiving vaccines will receive a free gift card. For more information, contact Linda Chess-Collins at 817-988-1118 or Dianne Watson at 601-441-4998.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.

Jireh Food Pantry at County Line Baptist Church, 3059 County Line Road, Crystal Springs, is open every third Wednesday of the month. Pick-up is from 10 a.m. until noon. Boxes are provided on a first come-first served basis and are limited to one per household. For more information, call Shawn Hope at 769-823-2460.