Hazlehurst Chamber of Commerce has named D.G. Foods in Gallman Corporation of the Month for March. Pictured are (front row, from left) Victor Yonk, Deborah Sandifer, Kayla Berch, Candy Price, Jenny Parker, Gwen Underwood; (back row) Yolanda Grady, Maggie Valladares, Todd Shoemake, Lisa Purser, Jacqui Patten, Bill Bryant (president), Patricia Pierce, Ken Givens, Chris Carter (CEO), and Josh Fouche’.