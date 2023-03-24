Smyrna VFD thankful for new truck By Editor | March 24, 2023 Christi Vardaman (center), AEMT and fire chief at Smyrna Volunteer Fire Department, and assistant chief Chris Sessums (right) thank our Supervisor Perry Hood (left) for his help in getting a new fire engine. Posted in News Related Posts Corporation of the Month – March March 24, 2023 Community & Religious Calendar March 22, 2023 Wesson Garden Club welcomes spring March 22, 2023 Felder Rushing to attend grand opening at In Bloom March 17, 2023 Ribbon cutting held for Aging Gracefully March 16, 2023