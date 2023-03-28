Glenda Ann Hudson, 52, of Wesson, passed away March 26, 2023. A funeral service was held March 29 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Rehoboth Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glen Hudson; and grandparents, W. B. Carlisle, Big Momma, and Paul and Betty Edwards.

She is survived by her mother, Jane Ann Carlisle Edwards (Bobby), of Wesson; brother, Tom Hudson, of Columbus; sisters, Amy Dickerson (Tommy), of Wesson; niece, Brittney Hudson, of Wesson; great-nephew, Max Wilkinson, of Wesson; and special friend, Andy Genetti.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.