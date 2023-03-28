Eva Katherine Layton, of Florence – lovingly known by many as mother, maw, mawmaw, Kat and Ms. Katherine – exited her earthly home and entered the gates of heaven on March 25, 2023. A funeral service was held March 28 at Georgetown Baptist Church, with burial at Georgetown Cemetery.

Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Warren Stafford; brother, Bob Stafford; former husband, John R. Sullivan Sr.; late husband, Curtis Layton; son, James A. Sullivan; and grandsons, Boyd Sullivan and Scott Sullivan.

Katherine is survived by her daughter, Betty Blaylock (Travis); son, John Robert Sullivan; stepdaughter, Lori Miksa; grandchildren, Crystal (David) and Tina; and great-grandchildren, Molly and Keira.

Katherine’s passion in life was being there for her family and friends. She loved with her whole heart and spent her spare time at the thrift store shopping for others and mentoring those in need. She had an open door and arms policy where she not only covered those she cared for with love but with honesty….if you didn’t want to know her honest opinion, you didn’t ask.

What a wonderful day it will be when we reach heaven and her loving arms again.