Cathy Diane Carlisle, 68, of Crystal Springs, passed away March 29, 2023. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Carlisle was a registered nurse at Hardy Wilson for 30-plus years.

She is survived by her son, Richard Cook; daughter, Terrie Carlisle; brother, Rickey Bockhorn; sister, Kelsey Bockhorn; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.