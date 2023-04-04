Emma Jo Stegall, 90, of Hazlehurst, passed away March 27, 2023. A funeral service was held March 30 at Stringer Family Chapel in Hazlehurst, with burial at Smyrna Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Grady Stegall Sr.; and brothers, Herbert and George Barlow.

Emma is survived by her daughters, Marsha Stegall Ullendorf and Susan Ketzel (John); son, William Grady Stegall Jr. (Beverly); grandchildren, Monica Moran, Jason Twiner (Christie), Cassie Ketzel, and Janessa Ullendorf; great-grandchildren, Justin Moran (Susie), Brooklyn Hall (Colin), Jackson Twiner (Kathlena), Shelby Barlow, Cayson Powell, Ethan and Tinsley Carden. Maddie and Chloe Penick; and great-great-grandchildren Graylynn and Colby Hall, and Eden Moran.