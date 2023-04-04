Emmit Edward Wilson

Emmit Edward (Ed) Wilson, 81, was born Sept. 26, 1941, at home in the small community of Coldwater and passed away April 1, 2023, at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held April 3 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hopewell Cemetery.

Mr. Wilson worked many different professions through his years but was very proud of his years with Capital Security for the State of Mississippi and his many years as a service technician with Kraft Food company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Gail Wilson, whom he married on April 18, 1973. Together they blended their families and shared many happy memories during their 41 years together until her passing in 2020. They enjoyed being together, dancing at the American Legion, playing Bingo, and raising together their family of eight children. They were active in the Crazy Eight CB club in the late ‘70s and had a radio room set up at home. His handle was “Double E.” They enjoyed attending their regional events and conventions. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Emmit Elder and Minnie Ray Wilson; sister, Byrlie Mae Ashe; and brother, Tony Ray Wilson.

He is survived by his son, Chuck Ainsworth (wife Betty); daughters, Cheryl Katz (son-in-law Howard), Tina Josey (husband Rodney), Brenda Kirkland (husband Louis), Annette Loper (husband Tim); sons, Michael Wilson (wife Katie), Eric Wilson (wife Lisa); 23 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Ben Kirkland, Adam Kirkland, Isaac Cook, Bobby Rush, Corey Ainsworth, and Kovi Katz. Honorary pallbearers were Mickey Matthews, Brady Matthews, Dylan Wilson, and Dakota Wilson.