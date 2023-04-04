Fannie Mae Yarn, born Sept. 18, 1932, transitioned on Feb. 24, 2023.

The surviving family will forever cherish her memory: brother, Rev. Roosevelt Wiley; children; Cara Nell Haley, Jessie Haley (Kathy), Janice Sanders (James), Stanley Haley (Sarah), Gerald Haley (Natalie), Cynthia Arnold, and Parrie Haley; one goddaughter, Anne Sojourner; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

The family of the late Fannie Mae Yarn would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all those who sympathized with us and contributed to us during our significant loss and a special thanks to all healthcare professionals.