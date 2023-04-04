Hazlehurst April arts Month Events

APRIL 1-30 ~ Self-guided downtown walking tour

of art displays in downtown Hazlehurst venues

APRIL 2 ~ Hazlehurst First Baptist Church Choir presents “Jesus Saves,” 10:30 a.m.; Hazlehurst United Methodist Church Palm Sunday children’s processional and music, 10:30 a.m.

APRIL 6 ~ Hazlehurst First Baptist Church Maundy Thursday service, 6 p.m.; Hazlehurst United Methodist Church Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m.

APRIL 7 ~ Community-wide Good Friday

service, noon, First Presbyterian Church,

133 Downing Street, Hazlehurst

APRIL 8 ~ Community egg hunt, noon to 3 p.m.,

at city softball field, sponsored by Jenny’s

Potatoes; Darryl Anderson art show and sale,

4 to 6 p.m., Allred’s on the Square

APRIL 9 ~ Easter Sunday special music,

Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, 10 a.m.

APRIL 21-22 ~ Copiah Academy high school musical, “Descendants,” Friday-7:30 p.m., Saturday-2 and 7:30 p.m.

APRIL 22 ~ Keep Copiah County Clean-up Day,

8 a.m. to noon; Earth Day Walk, 9 to 11 a.m., Hazlehurst High School – speaker will be meteorologist Patrick Ellis, music by Ryan Purser, and Hazle the HES Bookworm; Copiah Bicentennial event, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courthouse Square –

bring a chair, enjoy music, food truck, or bring sack lunch; live music by Ryan Purser at Line 58, downtown Hazlehurst, 6 to 9 p.m.

APRIL 29 ~ 14th annual Rockin’ Railroad Festival, noon to 7 p.m., downtown Hazlehurst – food,

music, vendors, kid zone, art contest, bring a chair; Copiah Academy spring band concert,

6 p.m., in school cafeteria