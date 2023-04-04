Stanley Dean Runyan, 76, a resident of Wesson, passed away March 31, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services were held April 5 at Sardis Baptist Church in Wesson, with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Matt Scopel officiated the services.

Mr. Runyan was born on March 2, 1947, in Bloomfield, Neb., to Howard Ross Runyan and Hazel Esther Gray Runyan. He was a dairy farmer, truck driver, and a mechanic. He was a member of American Legion, Wesson Wagon Train, and Sardis Baptist Church. He was proud to have served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Runyan loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening and riding horses. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Runyan was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Runyan; parents, Howard Ross Runyan and Hazel Esther Gray Runyan; and great-grandson, Owen Dean Runyan.

Mr. Runyan is survived by his children, Lloyd Runyan (Melissa) and Dean Runyan (Kim); sister, Gwen Stanley; nephew, John McCullom; grandchildren, Brandon Runyan, Blake Runyan (Brandi), Quentin Runyan, Bryce Runyan (Catarira), Jeff Runyan (Amanda), Shelby Runyan Fox (Skylar), Brandon Lewis, Jacob Lewis, and Connor Lewis; great-grandchildren, Oliver Runyan, Caisley Runyan, Magdalen Runyan, Lloyd Runyan III, Augustine Runyan, and Stanley Ross Runyan (due in August).

The family would like to send a very special thank you to Hospice Ministries, Mrs. Lauren Thompson, and his “pretty ladies,” Valencia Sims, Nina Frazier, and Rene Williams