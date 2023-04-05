Supplies for tornado victims being collected

American Legion Drane-Prine Post No. 79 in Wesson is collecting supplies for victims of the recent tornado that hit the areas of Rolling Fork, Silver City, and Fulton.

Items being collected include mailboxes and posts, bright-orange paint, bright-yellow spray paint, personal hygiene items, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, bath towels, shampoo, conditioner, new pillows, new sheets, new blankets, new air mattresses, new cots, charcoal, trash bags (various sizes), Band-Aids, 5-gallon buckets with lids, peanut butter, individually-wrapped snacks, protein bars, bottled water, dog and cat food, and kennels (various sizes).

Donations may be dropped off at 1014 Main Street, Wesson, as follows: 3 to 7:30 p.m., April 3-7; noon to 4 p.m., April 8; 3 to 7:30 p.m., April 10-14; and noon to 4 p.m., April 15.

Anyone who prefers to donate money for the organization to purchase additional items should make checks payable to American Legion Post 79 and put 2023 MS Disaster Relief on the memo line.

In addition, the American Legion Emergency Relief Fund is always available for contributions. Funds from this go to veterans and their family who are members of the American Legion. For more information or to contribute to this fund, visit www.legion.org/emergency/about.