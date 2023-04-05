Treetops Trail closed for maintenance

A popular attraction at Lake Chautauqua in Crystal Springs is closed to the public while a tree that is threatening the structure is removed.

Treetops Trail, an elevated bridge through a portion of the park, has a portion of a damaged oak tree leaning on it. The tree split and in the process, a portion ended up on the bridge.

Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Director Felicia Thompson said the bridge is not damaged, but the tree creates a danger, and the weight will eventually cause damage.

She said the tree is expected to be removed this week, and the trail can hopefully be reopened.