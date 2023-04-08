Inaugural Mississippi Hometown Rodeo Series announced

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson recently announced the inaugural Mississippi Hometown Rodeo Series to be held beginning spring of 2023. This series currently includes eight rodeos throughout the state beginning in April, with others to be added as details are finalized.

“The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce and Genuine MS are proud to be a part of the Mississippi Hometown Rodeo Series,” said Gipson. “Representatives from our Genuine MS program will be on hand at each location promoting the best of everything grown, raised, crafted, and made in Mississippi. I encourage everyone to come out to the rodeo for a night of great family entertainment and learn more about Genuine MS.”

Current dates and locations for the Mississippi Hometown Rodeo Series are: April 14-15, Macon; May 12-13, Saltillo; May 20, Forest (Ranch Rodeo); July 4, Natchez; July 28-29, Jackson (Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo at the Mississippi Coliseum); Sept. 22-23, Horn Lake; Oct. 6-7. Kosciusko; and Nov. 10-11, Satartia.

Additional rodeos can be added to the schedule. Those interested in details on how to bring a rodeo to their local community or those interested in being a sponsor of the series can contact 601-953-6605. For more information on Genuine MS, visit GenuineMS.com or call 601-359-1159.